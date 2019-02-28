‘I miss my baby,’ AL father on the pain of losing young daughter to suicide

Dr. Marissa Grayson with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Alabama, says based on research from the CDC and AFCP, there have to be other underlying factors. But there are others in the trenches of bully prevention who say there is a direct causation when a child that young, who is bullied, sees no other option, but taking their own life. Still, the experts looking it this phenomenon of children as young as 8 and 9 taking their own lives agree it needs more examination and study.