WATCH LIVE NOW: Severe Weather in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Storm Team 9 is tracking severe weather in the Chattahoochee Valley. Watch below for the latest updates.
According to the latest information, the threat of damage, tornadoes, or flooding will be the greatest in southern areas of the Chattahoochee Valley from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This includes areas such as Barbour, Russell, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, and Sumter Counties.
Although weather conditions will vary for locations across the Valley, we recommend knowing what your severe weather plan is, and being ready to execute it if a warning is issued for your location. Driving in this weather is not recommended.
Tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings have be issued for all counties in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Tornado warnings have also been issued for Lee, Stewart, Webster, Quitman, Sumter, and Terrell counties in Georgia until 3:00PM. The tornado warning for Muscgoee county has been decreased to a watch.
A tornado warning has also been issued for Macon, Lee, and Russell county in Alabama.
Hail has been reported in areas north east of Columbus including Lee County, Phenix City, Smith Station, and north parts of Muscogee county.
