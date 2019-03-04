Alabama State Trooper among injured in Sunday tornado

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one of its own was injured in Sunday’s massive tornado in Lee County.
ALEA State Trooper Sgt. Robert Burroughs, who is with the Opelika Highway Patrol Post, was injured when the tornado struck the home he shared with his wife, Sandi.
Sgt. Burroughs is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Mrs. Burroughs’ condition was not immediately clear. ALEA said the Burroughs home was destroyed.
“Troopers responded to the community immediately following the storm and remain,” ALEA spokesman Cpl. Jess Thornton said. “Troopers have a strong sense of comradery and will surround the Burroughs family at this time and offer support both short and long term.”
Burroughs is among more than 40 victims who were taken to area hospitals after the tornado devastated southern Lee County Sunday afternoon. At least 23 people died in the storm, including three children.
