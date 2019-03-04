City of Columbus suspends Tree for Fee after widespread tornado damage

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is issuing a freeze on its Tree for Fee Services after tornadoes in the Chattahoochee Valley Sunday caused widespread damage.
Citizens with downed trees can place the trees and debris on the curb without charge through April 4.
All trees and debris must be cut into lengths of four feet or less and placed away from power lines or other fixed structures.
For residents who wish to dispose their own trees and debris, Granit Bluff Landfill on Rover Road can be used. Residents must call 311 to receive a certificate of approval to have the tree for fee waived at the landfill.
Citywide cleanup is expected for a minimum of four to six weeks.
