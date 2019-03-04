Cold Nights Ahead

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a horrible weather day on Sunday, conditions have improved across the Valley on this Monday even though skies remain cloudy. Colder temperatures have settled in, and we will even forecast some light showers or a light wintry mix tonight in spots - mainly across our northern counties. No accumulations or travel problems are expected. Going into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings we will see lows at or below freezing in most spots. Look for the coldest morning to be Wednesday with widespread 20s and a hard freeze. Going into the end of the week, look for temperatures to warm up (both highs and lows) and clouds to increase. For the weekend, isolated showers are possible late Saturday, but look for a round of rain and storms on Sunday - we'll be watching these for severe weather concerns as well.