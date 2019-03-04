Eufaula Municipal Airport heavily damaged by tornado

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - Several areas in the Chattahoochee Valley were heavily impacted by tornadoes Sunday.
Eufaula, Alabama was among the areas hit the hardest, along with parts of Lee County, Alabama and Talbotton, Georgia.
The tornado destroyed several single-family homes and at least 23 fatalities were reported.
One location in Eufaula that experienced extensive damage include the Eufaula Municipal Airport, located off Highway 431. Aircrafts and jets were damaged and are now piled in the rubble.
