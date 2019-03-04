GA Gov. Brian Kemp issues state of emergency in three counties

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
By Alex Jones | March 4, 2019 at 11:16 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 11:16 AM

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in multiple counties that were hit hard by tornadoes.

The state of emergency in Harris, Talbot and Grady Counties will allow for state assistance in recovery efforts.

Gov. Kemp also issued a statement saying,

“With extensive storm damage in Grady, Harris, and Talbot Counties, it is imperative that we take swift action to help affected Georgians and deploy state resources in ongoing response and recovery efforts. This declaration immediately dispatches additional first responders and assistance as we continue to assess the damage. Throughout this process, I have received regular updates from state and local leaders. Based on this information, I will travel to affected areas this afternoon with emergency management personnel to witness the damage firsthand. At this time, we extend our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by severe weather in Georgia and Alabama, where citizens in Lee County are reeling from the deaths of at least twenty-three people and massive structural damage.”

