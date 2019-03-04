Multiple locations in Lee County, AL designated as shelters for tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Multiple locations in Lee County, Alabama have been designated as shelters for those displaced after tornadoes caused extensive damage in the county over the weekend.
The locations are providing assistance with shelter and food.
See shelter locations below:
Smiths Station Volunteer Fire Department
50 Lee Road #430 Smiths Station, AL
Smiths Station Volunteer Fire Department is providing assistance with shelter and other umnet needs
Providence Baptist Church
2807 Lee County Road 166 Opelika, AL
Providence church is feeding first responders, tornado victims and volunteers. The church also has cots for displaced families.
Greene Hill on Auburn University
1130 Wire Road Auburn, AL
Draughn Library on Auburn University’s Campus
231 Mell Street Auburn, AL
