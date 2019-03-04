Multiple locations in Lee County, AL designated as shelters for tornado victims

By Olivia Gunn | March 4, 2019 at 1:31 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 1:31 PM

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Multiple locations in Lee County, Alabama have been designated as shelters for those displaced after tornadoes caused extensive damage in the county over the weekend.

The locations are providing assistance with shelter and food.

See shelter locations below:

Smiths Station Volunteer Fire Department

50 Lee Road #430 Smiths Station, AL

Smiths Station Volunteer Fire Department is providing assistance with shelter and other umnet needs

Providence Baptist Church

2807 Lee County Road 166 Opelika, AL

Providence church is feeding first responders, tornado victims and volunteers. The church also has cots for displaced families.

Greene Hill on Auburn University

1130 Wire Road Auburn, AL

Draughn Library on Auburn University’s Campus

231 Mell Street Auburn, AL

