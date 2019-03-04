Organizations seeking donations and volunteers to help tornado victims in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - After tornadoes heavily impacted several areas Sunday in the Chattahoochee Valley, organizations and businesses are stepping up to help those in need.
Organizations throughout Lee County are accepting donations of perishable and nonperishable items, food, and volunteers.
See donation drop off locations below:
- Greater Peace Baptist Church 650 Jeter Avenue Opelika, AL - Perishable supplies
- Church of the Highlands Dream Center 1103 North Donahue Drive Auburn, AL -Any supplies (diapers, water, granola bars, baby formula, baby wipes, hygiene products)
- Goree’s Furniture 3797 AL-169 Opelika, AL - Any furniture; furniture will be picked up if needed (334-742-0607)
- Providence Baptist Church 2807 Lee Road 166 Beauregard, AL- Food businesses that wish to coordinate food deliveries
- Chambers County Schools: Donations to fill a tractor trailer with items
- East Alabama Medical Center
- First Baptist Church 301 8th Street Opelika, AL- Supplies to include tarps, work gloves, rakes, diapers, baby wipes and formula, soap, shampoo and other hair products, deodorant, feminine products, other toiletries, and cleaning supplies, and all size/age/gender underwear
- Red Cross: Donate or volunteer with East Alabama Red Cross Chapter; call 334-749-9981
Monetary Donations:
For monetary donations, the Community Foundation of East Alabama has been set up for tornado victims. Call 334-7440-1020 for more information, or email info@cfeastalabama.org.
Firs Baptist Church in Opelika is also accepting monetary donations. Text RELIEF to 43506 for instructions to be sent to your phone.
