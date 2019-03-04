A quiet and chilly Monday after a devastating weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a tumultuous and heartbreaking Sunday due to severe weather across the Chattahoochee Valley, weather has turned much colder and drier overnight, setting us up for a cooler and thankfully sunnier week ahead. Apart from some lingering clouds around today, the week ahead promises much more sunshine. It will be on the blustery side though on the backside of the cold front that came through, so definitely not a bad idea to bundle up today.
Instead of severe weather preps, you’ll need to make cold weather preps Monday through Wednesday night, when we could see temperatures falling to at or below freezing in the coming mornings. Highs will top out in the 50s at best for the first half of the week, then we’ll slowly bump back into the 70s closer to the weekend. Most of the work week looks dry, but we’ll see rain chances on the rise by Friday as more unsettled weather takes over again for the upcoming weekend.
