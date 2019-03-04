ROAD CLOSURES: Several roads shut down in the aftermath of tornadoes in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - Roads across the Chattahoochee Valley are being shut down as crews assess damage after tornadoes ravaged parts of the area.
- Lee Rd. 166 at Lee Rd. 40
- Lee Rd. 165 at Lee Rd. 40
- Lee Rd. 721
- Lee Rd. 38, not closed, but officials ask that you avoid the area
- Lee Rd. 39, not closed, but officials ask that you avoid the area
Other roads that are closed for the time being include:
- Biggers Rd. in Columbus, GA
There is no word at this time when these roads are expected to reopen.
If you know of any road closures not featured on this list, please send them to us at newsrelease@wtvm.com.
