10 supsects arrested on drug-related charges in Chambers County, AL

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Ten suspects were arrested in Chambers County, Alabama on drug-related charges following the execution of two search warrants.
From Feb. 28 to March 3, the Chambers County Drug Task Force and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted several operations that resulted in the search warrants and arrests.
The suspects are charged with the following offenses:
Tybious Roberts, 23, of Lanett
Possession of a controlled substance (MDMA) with intent to distribute
Attempting to elude
Charles Gore, 42, of Lanett
Possession of a controlled substance (Meth)
Antavious Sharpe, 21, of Valley
Possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam)
Scottavious Avery, 12, of Lanett
Possession of a controlled substance (Liquid THC)
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Elijah Spratling, 20, of Roanoke
Possession of a controlled substance (Liquid THC)
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Richard England, 50, of Valley
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Alan Couch, 42, of Vila Rica, Georgia
Possession of a controlled substance (Meth)
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jonathan Webb, 28, of Valley
Possession of a controlled substance
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Charles Arrington, 56, of Valley
Possession of a controlled substance (Meth)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Cynthia Lakin Jarvis, 28, of Valley
Possession of a controlled substance (Meth)
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia
During the search, agents seized two handguns, and money. All suspects were taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility.
