10 supsects arrested on drug-related charges in Chambers County, AL

By Olivia Gunn | March 4, 2019 at 3:48 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 3:48 PM

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Ten suspects were arrested in Chambers County, Alabama on drug-related charges following the execution of two search warrants.

From Feb. 28 to March 3, the Chambers County Drug Task Force and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted several operations that resulted in the search warrants and arrests.

The suspects are charged with the following offenses:

Tybious Roberts, 23, of Lanett

Possession of a controlled substance (MDMA) with intent to distribute

Attempting to elude

Charles Gore, 42, of Lanett

Possession of a controlled substance (Meth)

Antavious Sharpe, 21, of Valley

Possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam)

Scottavious Avery, 12, of Lanett

Possession of a controlled substance (Liquid THC)

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Elijah Spratling, 20, of Roanoke

Possession of a controlled substance (Liquid THC)

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Richard England, 50, of Valley

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Alan Couch, 42, of Vila Rica, Georgia

Possession of a controlled substance (Meth)

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jonathan Webb, 28, of Valley

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles Arrington, 56, of Valley

Possession of a controlled substance (Meth)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Cynthia Lakin Jarvis, 28, of Valley

Possession of a controlled substance (Meth)

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

During the search, agents seized two handguns, and money. All suspects were taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility.

