Talbot County, GA suffers extensive damage following tornado; state of emergency issued

TALBOT COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Talbotton, Georgia is area that was severely hit by Sunday’s tornado.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for multiple counties including Talbot County. Kemp also toured damaged areas and held a press conference at Central high School.
The City is working closely with the Emergency Management System, the Red Across, and Talbot County Law Enforcement regarding the damage and residents displaced by the severe weather. Talbot County Schools are closed until further notice.
A shelter for the victims in Talbotton has been set up at the Central High School. They are accepting donations such as toiletries, cleaning supplies, and childcare items. Donations can also be dropped off at the Butler Fire Department.
