Tower toppled as massive Alabama tornado caught on video

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Stunning video shows the moment a massive tornado skipped across a major highway, taking out a tower and causing other damage Sunday afternoon.
The cell phone video was recorded by Eli Bridges as he another several others were traveling along U.S. Highway 280 in Lee County.
The car pulls to the side of the road, and other drivers can be seen ahead coming to a stop and attempting to put their vehicles into reverse.
Stormchaser Brandon Copic later confirmed the structure was a cellphone tower in Smith Station, located in southern Lee County.
A preliminary estimate by the National Weather Service office in Birmingham indicates the tornado was at least of EF-3 size.
At least 23 people are confirmed dead with the possibility it will go higher. The number of missing is in at least the double-digits.
