TRAFFIC ALERT: Some roads in Lee County to close indefinitely after storm damage

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Multiple roads in Lee County are currently closed and will remain that way until storm damage to the roads can be assessed.
Lee Rd. 166 at Lee Rd. 40 and Lee Rd. 165 at Lee Rd. 40 are closed until storm debris and damage assessments can be made, according to the Lee County Emergency Management Association.
They also say Lee Rd. 721 is closed indefinitely.
Lee Rd. 38 and Lee Rd. 39 are not closed, but Lee County EMA is asking that you avoid both of those areas.
They say first responders will need patience from the public as they work tirelessly to perform their duties.
