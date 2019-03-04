UPDATE: Lee Co. Sheriff says double digit number of people remain missing, death toll likely rising

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Twenty-three people in Lee County have been reported deceased following Sunday’s devastating storms, but many more are still missing.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says their primary focus now is search and rescue beginning at the hardest hit areas and working their way outwards, with close to 200 people currently searching.
Sheriff Jones says he has never seen anything like this event in 50 years and expects the death toll to rise.
A majority of those deceased have been identified, but the names have not yet been released. Sheriff Jones says more than one of those fatalities is a child, though.
