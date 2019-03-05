Chilly sunshine returns!

So, make sure to remember the 4 P’s the next couple of nights: Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People. Despite the return of bitter winter cold, abundant sunshine is back as well and will stick around through at least Thursday. Don’t expect warm sunshine though; highs will top out at best in the low 50s through Wednesday and eventually rebound to the low 60s by Thursday. Headed toward the weekend though the dry and sunny weather evades us in place of returning clouds and rain chances to the forecast. The best rain coverage looks reserved for later in the weekend, and we’ll monitor the potential for any strong to severe storms this upcoming Sunday. Stay tuned, and in the meantime, stay warm!