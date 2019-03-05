Cleanup underway in Smiths Station following tornado damage

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - SmithS Station saw power lines and trees down Sunday like most of East Alabama and West Georgia.
Now, the clean-up and recovery efforts have begun.
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland said crews are working hard to cleanup debris, but there’s still a lot of work to do.
There’s no doubt that Smiths Station was heavily impacted by yesterday’s storms. The myor said there are definitely concerns in the area, but he is praying for those areas harder hit than Smiths Station.
“Lots of water leaks, lots of gas leaks, so there was definitely not something compared to what Beauregard had," Copeland said. "Our prayers are going to the people of Beauregard.”
Copeland said thankfully there were no fatalities in Smiths station, but he said around 25 families lost their homes.
“But every person that has been displaced has a place to stay either with family or they’ve been helped with hotels and situations," Copeland said. "No one is homeless tonight.”
One of those residents staying with family is James Hearen, who lost his home near Lee Road 295.
“No way of living back in it again,” Hearen said.
His home is destroyed.
“All the trees and everything was down on my home and everything was a mess," Hearen said. "It was just a bad day.”
He said people have already started to come out with chainsaws to help get the debris up.
“I’m just real pleased with the help and support from everybody in the community," Hearen said. "And people that’s not in the community’s came and helped.”
Copeland said his physical home wasn’t destroyed, but his home in Smiths Station suffered damage.
Copeland said the Red Cross is stationed nearby and is taking names for who need help.
He said if anyone needs help or wants to volunteer, please call 211.
