Frigid Night Ahead

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a wintry mix of weather last night, we are in store for the coldest night of 2019 with temperatures in the mid 20s and a hard freeze expected in many locations. Going into Thursday morning, once again expect 20s and 30s for lows, but highs will be back in the low 60s in the afternoon (after upper 40s and lower 50s on Wednesday). Clouds will be increasing going into Friday and Saturday, but I think the rain coverage both of these days will remain pretty low (20% or less). By Sunday, rain and storms will move in, and some could be on the stronger side, so we will have to monitor things closely for you. Clouds may linger into next week, but rain chances look to be pretty low once we get past Monday. Our next storm system will be due in here by Thursday of next week.