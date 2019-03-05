Second arrest made after LaGrange man killed while giving ride to strangers

LAGRNAGE, GA (WTVM) - A second arrest has been made in the murder of a man in LaGrange.
On Feb. 9, James Jake Ponder and an acquaintance were in the area of Troup Street when they gave two men a ride. Ponder was shot while the two suspects attempted to rob him and his friend. Ponder died from his injuries at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
Omare Atcherson is charged with murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and participation in criminal street gang activity.
Atcherson was arrested Tuesday March 5 after turning himself in to detectives at the LaGrange Police Department.
Seventeen-year-old Travis McFarland was arrested in Heard county on Friday, March 1. He faces the same charges as Atcherson.
