Several railroad crossings closed in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Several railroad crossings will be closed in LaGrange and throughout Troup County for the next two to four days.
The closures began Monday. March 4,
The following railroad crossing intersections will be closed to traffic:
Lower Big Springs Road / Frost School Road
Smokey Road
Knott Road
Callaway Church Road
Depot Street
Main Street
Douglas Street
Callaway Avenue
Murphy Avenue
Jenkins Street
Vernon Road
Roanoke Road
Hearn Road
Whitley Road
Harmony Church Road
Williams Road
Closure and detour signs will available at each crossing.
