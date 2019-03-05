Several railroad crossings closed in Troup County

By Olivia Gunn | March 5, 2019 at 6:04 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 6:04 PM

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Several railroad crossings will be closed in LaGrange and throughout Troup County for the next two to four days.

The closures began Monday. March 4,

The following railroad crossing intersections will be closed to traffic:

Lower Big Springs Road / Frost School Road

Smokey Road

Knott Road

Callaway Church Road

Depot Street

Main Street

Douglas Street

Callaway Avenue

Murphy Avenue

Jenkins Street

Vernon Road

Roanoke Road

Hearn Road

Whitley Road

Harmony Church Road

Williams Road

Closure and detour signs will available at each crossing.

