Several Talbotton residents homeless after tornado damages their homes

Talbotton, Georgia (WTVM) - In a small town nearly 40 miles northeast of Columbus, residents in Talbotton, Georgia are now without a home, left in the dark, and wondering what they will do next.
Residents on North Washington Drive said their hearts, just like their homes, are torn to pieces.
“It’s just very shocking because it’s hard for us to rebuild it. We’re a very small community and having something like this happen, we weren’t prepared for it,” said Talbotton resident Brianna Bledsoe.
Bledsoe said she’s holding onto hope. This comes after a strong storm swept through the area damaging homes. It left many without a place to sleep. Ray Jenkins said he’s lived in his home for more than 30 years. He and his wife were on a trip in New Orleans for their anniversary when they got the call that their home and their cars were damaged.
“We couldn’t believe it. It’s devastating. I’ve been prepared for a lot of things, but I was never prepared for this,” Jenkins said. Now he’s left without a home. One resident, Kaleasha Leonard, said she rode out the storm in her home. Her house moved 180 degrees to the foundation. She was stuck inside after her roof collapsed on her and her family.
"I was pinned down. My oldest baby got away from me. He was able to get out. I thought my middle child was dead. I shook him and got him out. They went and got help for me,” said Leonard.
Governor Brian Kemp stopped by to survey the area and speak with those affected. The Talbot County coroner said throughout all the destruction, there’s only one positive in the situation.
"The best thing about this is that there are no fatalities,” said Coroner Clinton Cosby.
Representatives with Public Works and Talbot County EMS said they’re working to assess the damage and move forward to life after the storm.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.