23 victims killed in Lee County as tornadoes struck identified

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - As tornadoes ravaged Lee County, the lives of 23 people were claimed.
Now, each of those people, ranging in age from 6 to 89 have been identified.
- Armondo “AJ” Hernandez, 6
- Mykala Waldon, 8
- Jonathan Marquez Bowen, 9
- Taylor Thornton, 10
- Felicia Woodall, 22
- Ryan Pence, 22
- Eric Jamal Stenson, 38
- Irma Gomez-Moran, 41
- David Dean, 53
- Emmanuiel Jones, 53
- Maggie Delight Robinson, 57
- Charlotte Ann Miller, 59
- Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59
- Sheila Creech, 59
- Tresia Robinson, 62
- Raymond Robinson, Jr., 63
- Florel Tate Stenson, 63
- Henry Lewis Stenson, 65
- Mamie Roberts Koon, 68
- Vicki Braswell, 69
- Mary Louise Jones, 83
- James Henry Tate, 86
- Jimmy Lee Jones, 89
Coroner Harris has confirmed that seven of the victims are part of the same family, some of them related by marriage.
He also says that as of 10:30 p.m. on Mar. 4, all of the victims’ bodies have been released to the respective funeral homes chosen by the families.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says they are still searching for seven or eight missing people.
