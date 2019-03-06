Another Freeze Tonight...

Another clear and cold night ahead with lows expected to fall back into the 20s, so remember to protect those pipes plants and pets. Warming trend will begin tomorrow with highs back into the 60s, and 70s returning by Friday into this weekend. A cold front will move in from the west on Saturday, bringing another shot at strong, possibly severe thunderstorms. Threat remains low, but we will continue to keep a close eye on things as the weekend approaches. Things look to calm down for the beginning of next week.