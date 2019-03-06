Columbus manufacturer providing meals to first responders helping with tornado relief

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A manufacturer in Columbus is stepping up to assist first responders in tornado relief efforts.
Masterbuilt Manufacturing Inc. cooked over 300 pounds of barbecue to feed first responders. The company will visit the Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Department and Sanford Middle School in Opelika on Wednesday to pass out the food.
"We knew that our community was in need,” said Aleesia McGlamery, vice president of marketing for Masterbuilt. “We wanted to do what we do best, which is feed people. So, we're using our Masterbuilt smokers to make barbecue lunches for over 700 people: first responders, and volunteers in both the Beauregard and Harris County communities."
The meals will be served around lunch time. Masterbuilt also sends their condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the storm.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.