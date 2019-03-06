East Alabama Medical Center mourns the loss of longtime RN

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika is grieving the loss of one of their own who died as tornadoes passed through Lee County.
According the hospital, Maggie Robinson, RN, passed away Sunday in Beauregard after her home was struck by a tornado. Robinson was 57-years-old and approaching 40 years of service at EAMC.
At age 17, Robinson started her career as a nursing assistant at EAMC. She earned her RN degree in 1991. She previously worked in endoscopy for nine years and her work also included time in PACU and in nursing administration.
Robinson’s friends and co-workers are heartbroken over the loss.
“Everybody loved Maggie because she made it easy to love her and like her,” said coworker Chona Lane. “The Bible says the righteous will be remembered forever; I would like to say I believe that to be true about our Maggie. She had a heart of compassion and was so loving to us and to her patients.”
EAMC took to Facebook to express its condolences.
