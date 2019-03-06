Ellerslie family recovering after property damaged by tornado

ELLERSLIE, GA (WTVM) - One family in Ellerslie is trying to pick up the pieces after Sunday’s tornado.
Glenda Ann Wlliams said she’s lived in Ellerslie for over 20 years.
She and her daughter had to dive into the hallway when the storm passed. She said the falling trees actually tore out her water and electric lines.
Williams said she’s just glad things weren’t any worse. “It was like just devastation everywhere, and my heart just went out. We survived,” said Williams.
She said she’s also glad her horse ‘Blaze’ wasn’t in his normal stall when a tree came crashing down on it’s roof.
Williams said her advice to others out there is to watch out for repair companies hiking up their prices, and always check their repuation before agreeing to anything.
