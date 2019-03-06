Ft. Benning’s Northside After Hours Clinic to move to new location

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - Fort Benning’s After Hours Clinic located in north Columbus is getting a new home.
The clinic, currently located at 1000 Brookstone Centre Pkwy., will be relocating to Martin Army Hospital’s main campus.
The new location will be within the Oakridge Clinic on the first floor of the hospital.
Those with Tricare may begin using the clinic on Mar. 18 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
For more information, call the hospital at (762) 408-2604 or visit their website by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.