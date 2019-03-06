Lee County EMA to test emergency sirens

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Following Sunday’s tornado disaster in Lee County, the Lee County Emergency Management Association is set to test their emergency sirens.
The outdoor warning sirens will sound at 12:00 p.m. as is their usual practice.
Officials with the EMA say they struggled with the decision to sound the sirens after the devastating storms.
Ultimately, they decided to conduct the tests since the alert system was able to save even just one life in the storms.
EMA Director Katherine Carson asks that you use the time the sirens are sounding to remember the 23 lives lost on Sunday, Mar. 3.
