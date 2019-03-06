Lingering winter vibes in the air

A strong low pressure system will sweep across the Southeast Saturday into Sunday, potentially bringing the Valley a threat for strong to severe storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Though it looks like ingredients are more supportive of a higher severe weather threat west of the Chattahoochee Valley, still remain weather alert this weekend. It’s still a little far out to fine-tune the details on potential threats and timing associated with the incoming storms, but we’ll keep you posted. Early next week weather looks mainly dry and mild once we get past the weekend, though another round of storms could arrive as early as next Thursday.