Lingering winter vibes in the air

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hump Day kicking-off on the frigid side of things with temperatures in the 40s and—for some—wind chills in the 20s! Any lingering breeze should fade away by the afternoon, and expect plenty of sunshine and highs to eventually rebound into the low 50s.
Still make your cold weather preps tonight as temperatures will fall below freezing once again for Thursday morning before we see a gradual warm-up heading into the weekend. We’ll have at least two more days of crystal-clear skies and abundant sunshine in the Valley before the pattern turns more unsettled by Friday. Clouds and warmer air will move in ahead of rain and thunderstorm chances back in the forecast by late Saturday.
A strong low pressure system will sweep across the Southeast Saturday into Sunday, potentially bringing the Valley a threat for strong to severe storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Though it looks like ingredients are more supportive of a higher severe weather threat west of the Chattahoochee Valley, still remain weather alert this weekend. It’s still a little far out to fine-tune the details on potential threats and timing associated with the incoming storms, but we’ll keep you posted. Early next week weather looks mainly dry and mild once we get past the weekend, though another round of storms could arrive as early as next Thursday.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.