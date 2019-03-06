Opelika-based landscaping company paying over $100K in back wages, damages to laborers

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - An Opelika landscaping company is paying over $100,000 in back wages and damages to laborers.
After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Hydro-Green Erosion Control LLC will pay $113,984 in back wages and liquidated damages to 34 employees.
The sum to be paid is for violating minimum wage, overtime, and recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
WHD found that the company paid laborers flat salaries without regard to the number of hours they actually worked. This resulted in minimum wage violations and overtime violations. The company also failed to maintain required time records and display mandatory FLSA posters.
“Ensuring that employees receive the wages they are due under the law guarantees that all employers compete on a fair and level playing field,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Kenneth Stripling, in Birmingham, Alabama. “We encourage all employers to reach out to us for assistance. Violations like these can be avoided.”
For more information about the FSLA and the more laws enforced by WHD, call the toll-free helpline at 866-487-9243.
