Pine Mountain residents recall the moment tornadoes passed through their neighborhood

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The National Weather Service confirmed one of five tornadoes passed through Pine Mountain, Georgia in Harris County on Sunday.
Thankfully, no lives were lost, but there was plenty of damage and debris.
Several homeowners in the Mountain Brooks Subdivision said they’re lucky to be alive after Sunday’s tornado. Now, they’re working on picking up everything the tornado tore down.
“All of a sudden we hear the freight train sound you hear with a tornado," Tracy Willey said. "And I said ‘uhhhh what am I hearing?’ My husband said ‘well I think that’s the storm isn’t it?’ I said ‘well we need to get to the closet.’”
Willey has lived in Pine Mountain for over 20 years. She said they were watching WTVM’s weather team Sunday when the tornado came through their neighborhood.
“We kind of looked at each other and felt our house is fixing to go, and we’re going with it" Willey said.
Her neighbor, Ruby Buschel, was also home when the storm swept through.
“Just everything hitting the windows and everything. I mean, you can’t even describe the sound. it was unbelievable," Buschel said.
Neither Willey or Buschel suffered severe damage to their homes, but downed trees blocked them from leaving their own driveways.
Buschel said once the storm was over, they were devastated by the dozens of fallen trees on their property. But, she said their damage is nothing compared to others.
“You know it’s one thing just to lose stuff, but when you lose your heart and your soul with your family members, I can’t even begin to imagine what that devastation would feel like,” said Willey.
Willey, Buschel, and their families are now in the cleanup process, and they’re getting a little help.
“Well our public works director, he called down to see if anybody wanted some help and they did need help so we come down and help out,” said City of LaGrange’s Chris Prather.
“We’ll just continue to clean up and once we’re settled in our world, we’ll go and start helping those that didn’t fare as well as we did,” Willey said.
LaGrange’s Public Works director said they’ll probably have crews out here all week, helping people clean up.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.