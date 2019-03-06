Several Lee County schools hosting benefit concert to raise funds for tornado victims

By Alex Jones | March 6, 2019 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 4:18 PM

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Multiple schools across Lee County are coming together in an effort to raise funds for those affected by tornadoes in their community.

The four schools are hosting a benefit concert on Tuesday, Mar. 12 in Opelika.

The concert will feature:

  • Smiths Station Junior High School Silver Band
  • Smiths Station Junior High School Black Band
  • Beulah High School Concert Band
  • Beauregard High School Concert Band
  • Smiths Station High School Concert Band
  • Smiths Station High Symphonic Band

The concert asks for a $2 donation for admission, but all donations will go to tornado victims.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. CT on Mar. 12 at the Opelika Performing Arts Center in Opelika.

