Several Lee County schools hosting benefit concert to raise funds for tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Multiple schools across Lee County are coming together in an effort to raise funds for those affected by tornadoes in their community.
The four schools are hosting a benefit concert on Tuesday, Mar. 12 in Opelika.
The concert will feature:
- Smiths Station Junior High School Silver Band
- Smiths Station Junior High School Black Band
- Beulah High School Concert Band
- Beauregard High School Concert Band
- Smiths Station High School Concert Band
- Smiths Station High Symphonic Band
The concert asks for a $2 donation for admission, but all donations will go to tornado victims.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. CT on Mar. 12 at the Opelika Performing Arts Center in Opelika.
