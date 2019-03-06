Suspect wanted in Columbus for aggravated assault and 2 armed robberies

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for aggravated assault and armed robbery at two gas stations.
According to police, the suspect was involved in an aggravated assault Dec. 3 at around 8 p.m. The assault resulted in a person being injured. The suspect then committed an armed robbery at around 11:15 p.m. the same day at Circle K located at 3010 Buena Vista Road.
Police say the same suspect is believed to have committed a second armed robbery Dec. 4 at Summit convenience store located at 3021 Macon Road.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-225-4391.
