Vigil for Lee County tornado victims rescheduled

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A vigil to remember the lives of 23 people lost in Lee County when tornadoes struck the area has been rescheduled.
The vigil, which will take place at Beauregard High School, will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 11.
Organizers are calling the event ‘Lee County Night of Hope’ and want those who were planning on coming to the vigil to know it has not been cancelled and will still be happening.
They say the date change comes after President Donald Trump made an announcement that he would be visiting the community on Friday, Mar. 8, which will lead to increased security measures.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.