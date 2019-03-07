AL Governor Kay Ivey tours tornado damage in Beauregard

BEAUREGARD, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visited Beauregard Wednesday, to see tornado devastation first-hand.
Following her tour of the community, Ivey spoke at Beauregard High School and signed a state agreement with FEMA.
Ivey described the damage as astronomical. She visited the areas along Lee Road 38 and Alabama 51 today, where Sunday’s tornadoes devastated this community.
Earlier Wednesday, she flew over the area, then landed at Beauregard High School and viewed the damage from the ground. Alabama’s Attorney General, Emergency Management Agency Director, Lee County EMA Director , and Sheriff, as well as other officials joined Ivey’s side as she walked through the wreckage.
She said the hopes and aspirations of people are in shreds just like their homes.
“You know we never know what tomorrow may bring," said Ivey. "There’s a lot of uncertainty about what tomorrow may bring, but one flat thing we do know, there is certainty in resiliency of the people of Alabama. We’ve done it before, we’ll do it again. And we’ll do it here in Lee County as well.”
Ivey did sign the FEMA State Agreement, based on the conditions included in the Major Disaster Declaration that President Trump approved Tuesday. This means they’ll be getting federal funds needed to help rebuild this community.
The governor said this is by far the most difficult thing she’s had to see in office.
Ivey ordered all flags in Alabama be flown at half staff until Sunday at sunset to honor and remember the 23 lives lost from this horrific tragedy.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.