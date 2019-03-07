Goodwill hosting multi-employer job fair in Opelika

Goodwill hosting multi-employer job fair in Opelika
By Olivia Gunn | March 6, 2019 at 7:16 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 7:16 PM

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. is hosting a multi-employer job fair in Opelika on March 20.

The job fair will take place at the Goodwill Career Center located at 3740 Pepperell Parkway from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST.

Sixteen employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance and more than 200 positions will be available.

See employers that will be present below:

  • BORBET
  • East Alabama Medical Center
  • Joann
  • Briggs and Stratton
  • Grifols
  • PeopleReady
  • Sparkle Window Cleaning
  • McDonald’s
  • Southern Tax Solutions
  • Island Hospitality Management
  • Marriott Hotel and resorts
  • Popeyes
  • PlaMastic, LLC
  • Summer Village
  • CSL Plasma
  • Easterseals

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.