Goodwill hosting multi-employer job fair in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. is hosting a multi-employer job fair in Opelika on March 20.
The job fair will take place at the Goodwill Career Center located at 3740 Pepperell Parkway from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST.
Sixteen employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance and more than 200 positions will be available.
See employers that will be present below:
- BORBET
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Joann
- Briggs and Stratton
- Grifols
- PeopleReady
- Sparkle Window Cleaning
- McDonald’s
- Southern Tax Solutions
- Island Hospitality Management
- Marriott Hotel and resorts
- Popeyes
- PlaMastic, LLC
- Summer Village
- CSL Plasma
- Easterseals
