Goodwill of the Southern Rivers donates $15K to tornado victims

“The families who have lost their homes as a result of these storms have no place to store house-hold items and clothes right now,” says GoodwillSR Director of Communications, Julie Bennett. “So, we donated the gift cards to the Red Cross to make the right resources available at the right time to those storm victims who are in need. Once they have relocated into temporary housing and identified their needs, they can use the Goodwill gift cards to begin the rebuilding process.”