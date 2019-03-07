Goodwill of the Southern Rivers donates $15K to tornado victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Goodwill of the Southern Rivers is partnering with the American Red Cross in an effort to aid those affected by tornadoes across the Chattahoochee Valley.
The organization is donating $15,000 in gift cards to the east Alabama and west Georgia chapters of the American Red Cross as well as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
“The families who have lost their homes as a result of these storms have no place to store house-hold items and clothes right now,” says GoodwillSR Director of Communications, Julie Bennett. “So, we donated the gift cards to the Red Cross to make the right resources available at the right time to those storm victims who are in need. Once they have relocated into temporary housing and identified their needs, they can use the Goodwill gift cards to begin the rebuilding process.”
Storm victims in Alabama are asked to call the American Red Cross of East Alabama at (334) 749-9981.
Storm victims in Georgia are asked to call the American Red Cross in Columbus at (706) 323-5614.
The American Red Cross says the most urgent need is for monetary donations so they can help provide food, shelter and emotional support.
