LaGrange woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A LaGrange woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her live-in boyfriend.
Officers responded to an apartment in the in the 60 block of North Cary St. on Mar. 6 at approximately 11:30 p.m.
The victim reported that he got into a verbal altercation with his live-in girlfriend, Christy Sanders, which allegedly ended with her stabbing him.
The victim was suffering from stab wounds in his back and hand.
He was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, but there is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.
Sanders was arrested on the scene and was charged with aggravated assault.
