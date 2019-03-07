Lanett man struck by car, driver believed he hit a box

LANETT, AL (WTVM) - A Lanett man is in the hospital after a driver struck what he believed to be a box, but turned out to be a person.
Officers with the Lanett Police Department reported that they responded to the 1100 block of South Gilmer Ave. at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Mar. 6.
The driver reported that he thought he hit what looked like a box, but realized it was a person after getting out of his car and called for help.
The victim, a 54-year-old man dressed in dark clothing and sitting in a wheelchair, was taken to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.
His condition is not known at this time.
Police also say it is unclear at this time why he was in the roadway.
