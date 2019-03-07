Muscogee Education Foundation narrows Teacher of the Year candidates to final three

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The field of candidates to be named Muscogee County’s Teacher of the Year has been narrowed down from ten to three.
The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation (MEEF) announced the top three nominees for the Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year at their annual Teacher of the Year breakfast.
The top three nominees are:
- Shalon Gillespie, a seventh and eighth-grade math teacher from Blackmon Road Middle School
- Dacia Irvin, a sixth-grade math teacher from Baker Middle School
- Natalie Teasley, a chemistry and physical science teacher from Northside High School
The 2019 Teacher of the Year will be announced at a gala on April 25.
