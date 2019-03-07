New Hampton Inn hotel coming to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new hotel is coming to Uptown Columbus.
Hilton has partnered with Columbus property management company, Valley Hospitality Services, to build a Hampton Inn at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street.
Construction has started and is expected to be completed in 2020.
The hotel will be five stories and have 88 rooms.
“Valley Hospitality is excited to continue our nearly 40 years of growth and investment in Columbus continuing to provide career opportunities in our community” said Jack Pezold, owner of Valley Hospitality Services. “On top of being a first-class high-quality facility, our hotel will add new jobs, increase visitor revenue and provide terrific views of Uptown and the Chattahoochee River.”
The Hampton Inn will also include multiple meeting rooms, special event spaces, and a 24-hour business center.
