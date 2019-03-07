One More Day of Sunshine Before Clouds Return

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Sunny skies once again around for Thursday, and though the morning is starting off chilly, we’ll warm up well into the 60s later this afternoon; however, abundant sunshine will be hard to come by as we go into the weekend. Clouds moving in overnight will leave us with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies on Friday, and even a slight chance of a stray shower or two.
Overall though, it looks like more significant rain chances will hold off until the weekend. An approaching low pressure system will bring showers and thunderstorms back to the Valley as early as Saturday evening, but our best rain coverage looks reserved for Sunday. Beginning Saturday night into Sunday afternoon, we do need to pay attention to the possibility of some strong to severe storms moving into the Valley. The higher severe threat looks to remain west of our area, but there’s still a chance for damaging wind gusts and brief, isolated tornadoes (a very different set-up from what we saw last weekend).
We’ll keep you posted on timing of the storms and fine-tune the threats for you. Just make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts (like with the WTVM Weather app!) over the weekend. Clouds and a few showers may linger into Sunday, before turning drier Tuesday. Still the pattern favors warm and cloudy days next week, but it looks like our next rain chance will hold off until Wednesday at the earliest.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.