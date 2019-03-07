One More Day of Sunshine Before Clouds Return

Overall though, it looks like more significant rain chances will hold off until the weekend. An approaching low pressure system will bring showers and thunderstorms back to the Valley as early as Saturday evening, but our best rain coverage looks reserved for Sunday. Beginning Saturday night into Sunday afternoon, we do need to pay attention to the possibility of some strong to severe storms moving into the Valley. The higher severe threat looks to remain west of our area, but there’s still a chance for damaging wind gusts and brief, isolated tornadoes (a very different set-up from what we saw last weekend).