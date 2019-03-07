PCR raising awareness about the dangers of colorectal cancer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month and Piedmont Columbus Regional wants to make sure you know the risk factors to keep yourself healthy.
Dr. Michael Nwogbo, with Piedmont Columbus Regional, says one of the most important things is making sure you get screened regularly, though one out of every three adults over the age of 50 does not get screened.
He also says the more screenings they are able to do, the more lives they are able to save.
Risk factors of the disease include:
- Being older than 50
- Use of tobacco and alcohol
- Lack of exercise
- Low-fiber diet
- Personal history of inflammatory intestinal conditions
- Family history of colon cancer
At the screenings, you will receive a kit for you collect a sample on your own, mail it back to the lab and get your results in less than two weeks.
