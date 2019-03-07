Publix collecting funds for Red Cross disaster relief efforts

(WTVM) - Publix Super Markets are creating a new program to offer customers a way to help those affected by the tornadoes.
When checking out, customers can add any amount they want to their totals to donate to the American Red Cross.
The money collected will help the Red Cross prepare for, respond to and help people recover from the disaster.
Stores participating in the program include:
Columbus, GA
- Bradley Park Square, 1639 Bradley Park Drive
- Milgen Plaza, 5435 Woodruff Farm Road
- Parkway Centre, 7600 Schomburg Road
- Cross Country Plaza, 3201 Macon Road
LaGrange, GA
- LaGrange Plaza, 139 Commerce Avenue
Phenix City, AL
- Phenix Crossing, 5408 Summerville Road
Auburn, AL
- Hamilton Place, 2415 Moore’s Mill Road
- The Shoppes at Cary Creek, 2900 East University Drive
“Our customers and associates have expressed interest in helping those impacted by the devastation left by the storms,” said Brenda Reid, Publix manager of media and community relations. “As a community partner and respected business in the area, we know it’s our responsibility to react quickly and help those affected by the tragic circumstances.”
