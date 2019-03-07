Randolph-Clay High School student to graduate with associate degree

RANDOLPH COUNTY, GA (WALB) - One Randolph-Clay High School student is making school history as the first student to graduate high school with his associate degree.
Tyrell Smith is a senior at Randolph-Clay High School who is getting ready to graduate.
Not only will he be walking across the stage with a diploma, but he will be the first Randolph-Clay High student to earn his associate degree while in high school.
“I have taken college courses through Albany Tech and I think it is good for young children to take it so they can earn a associate degree like I am doing,” said Smith.
Smith said that he is enrolled in the dual enrollment program where Albany Tech professors come to the school and teach college classes that will transfer over to college.
“This actually helped because you do not have to pay for the classes you have already took. With this program it will be very helpful, and I encourage everybody to do it,” said Smith.
Smith said that due to the high school being in such a rural area, getting to earn college credit in high school is great.
“This is important because I come from a small town called Cuthbert, Georgia and we do not get a lot of opportunities as big cities. And I think it is very important and good for younger children to take this opportunity and use it,” said Smith.
Smith said he has not made a decision on what college to attend yet but going to the college career fair on Wednesday was helpful.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.