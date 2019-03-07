Smiths Station volunteers coming together to clean up after storm damage

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - Community efforts to clean up the damage from storms in Smiths Station are underway with many volunteers stepping up to help with no hesitation.
Those who want to help clean up the storm damage in Smiths Station are asked to go to the 412 building at Smiths Station Baptist Church.
Lines were pouring out the building with hundreds of people willing to help.
Volunteers are asked to dress appropriately with closed toed shoes, and there is no limit to the number of hours you can work nor are you expected to work a full day.
“We need volunteers to go out In the field and help us assess damage, take pictures, and send reports back to us so we know everything that is going on out there," said Lisa Deason, Smiths Station communication director. "It’s been a little bit difficult. Some areas were inaccessible at first, so weare so fortunate now that we have a volunteer resource center set up.”
Volunteers said they didn’t think twice about stepping in after seeing the devastation the community is facing.
“This is our community. "We have helped in hurricane relief and stuff, but when it hits so close to home, it’s a whole other level. And the devastation is really sad. We were on our way home trying to get here and were right behind the storm and couldn’t get home because of the roads. It was unbelievable,”said Ruthie and Stan Thomas
Volunteers are even showing up with their personal trucks and tractors to help with the cleanup.
This is all put together by lots of organizations like the Red Cross, the United Way, Salvation Army, as well as faith-based organizations.
Volunteers can also come here to Smiths Station Baptist Church to register if they want to help in Beauregard.
