Warm Up on the Way

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Temperatures will be warming up for Friday and the weekend with low 70s expected tomorrow and mid to upper 70s over the weekend. The chance of rain will stay pretty low Friday and Saturday (20% or less), but rain chances will ramp up Saturday night and through the day on Sunday. A few storms may be on the strong side Sunday, and we can't rule out a severe thunderstorm either - pockets of damaging winds will be the primary threat, but we will be watching things closely! Rain chances may linger into Monday morning, and temperatures will cool off a few degrees by the afternoon. We will keep more clouds than sun in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with low rain chances, and then we will prepare for our next system to move in late Thursday into Friday with more showers and storms.