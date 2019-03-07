Wells Fargo donating $50K to support tornado recovery efforts

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WTVM) - Wells Fargo & Company has announced they will be donating $50,000 to recovery efforts after tornadoes struck Alabama and Georgia, killing 23 people.
The Wells Fargo Foundation is donating $10,000 to the American Red Cross of Alabama and $5,000 to the American Red Cross of Georgia.
An additional $35,000 will be distributed to local non-profits.
“Our hearts break for everyone affected by these devastating tornadoes,” said Paula Beck of Wells Fargo’s Southeast Community Affairs. “We are proud to work with the American Red Cross during this terrible disaster and hope our donation will bring much-needed help to people suffering from the tornadoes.”
Beginning on Mar. 6, Wells Fargo customers will also have the option to donate at any ATM in Alabama and Georgia or by redeeming Go Far Rewards for donations beginning on Mar. 8. Both programs will run through Mar. 20.
“Our hearts go out to the residents of Smith’s Station and Beauregard in Lee County,” said Mark Beddingfield, regional chief executive officer for the Red Cross in Alabama. “We are grateful for our relationship with Wells Fargo and their help during this disaster.”
