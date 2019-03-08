AL authorities: 6-year-old child calls 911 to report mother’s ‘violent death’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Bagley.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say that 32-year-old Ryane Willams’ 6-year-old son called police to report her death in the 7800 block of Robbins Circle, which they are calling ‘violent.’
Her death could be a homicide or a suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators aren’t quite sure what Williams’ child witnessed. Child protective services assisted the boy at the scene, according to authorities.
No one is in custody at this time.
This story is developing.
